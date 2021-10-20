James Eric Pearl Obituary

James Eric Pearl, 43, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. James leaves behind his fiancé, Lisa Ruffner, two young children, Veyda and Lochlan; mother, Jacqueline Prescott and husband Joe; father, Ronald Pearl and wife Kathy; sister, Jill Pearl-Leclair and husband, Jon; siblings, Holly Taylor and husband Chris, Honi Bean-Barrett and husband Paul, Chad Bean and fiancé, Katy, along with several beloved nieces and nephews.
A lively and free spirit, James took great pride in his stone work. A true master craftsman, who put his all into every project. He had a work ethic to be admired; rivaled only second to the immense love he had for his children. His infectious laugh could fill a room and will not soon be forgotten by those he loved.
James cherished the simple moments-driving his daughter Veyda to dance, taking his son Lochlan for fun in the arcade, spending summer days on the beach with both, and building a giant snowman at Nonna and Poppa’s. A man found outside the home more than in, James loved fishing, snowmobiling, and riding his Harley. When he was inside, you could find him in the kitchen cooking up an elaborate albeit late meal- a special treat for friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at Burke Mountain Hotel & Conference Center on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please reach out to someone, give them a hug, and tell them you love them.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
