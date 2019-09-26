James F. McMahon Jr. - Obituary

James F. McMahon, Jr., age 65, passed peacefully on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 7, 1954 in Washington, D.C., a son to James F. McMahon, Sr. and Mary Patricia (O’Connell) McMahon. He graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School.
Jim took pride in caring for the athletic fields during high school and this work ethic continued while working at an automobile service station and attending Lincoln Technical Institute. He excelled in providing prompt customer service, he partnered with a friend to start a trucking company, M&M Transportation before relocating to New Hampshire with his family. From the early 1980s to mid 1990s he operated two full service Sunoco fuel stations in West Lebanon, N.H. and Littleton, N.H. and continued for over 25 years providing 24-hour on-call recovery and roadside assistance under McMahon’s Towing Service, Inc. Also during this period, Jim volunteered on the Littleton Fire Department Call Company and was a member and recent officer of the Eureka Hose Company. After the birth of his first grandchild, Jim made a big move toward retirement, leaving self-employment, and working as a mechanic supervisor for S.G. Reed Truck Services in Claremont, N.H., and most recently as a service writer with North Country Ford of Lancaster, N.H.
Jim will be remembered for his overwhelming love and pride for his family. He was happiest spending time off as “Papas” with his four grandchildren, and was excited for his fifth to arrive. He was a passionate cook, always bringing new and improved dishes to his family to try. Jim was always ready to help, and always had the right tool (or two) on hand, as he “only would ask to borrow a tool once.” He taught his boys valuable lessons throughout their lives, one that was particularly meaningful was to “do things because you want to do them, not because you expect something in return,” which was the way Jim himself lived his life.
Surviving family members include his father James F. McMahon, Sr.; son James F. McMahon III and wife Jennifer; son Joseph E. McMahon and wife Cristina, and their four children Sawyer, Cameron, Janelle, Quinton; sister Kathleen Currie and husband Alan; sister Patricia McMahon and Doug Ratford; sister Maureen Cooper and husband Bill; and brother Bill McMahon and wife Annette; as well as 14 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Patricia, in 2012.
Visiting Hours will be Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ross Funeral Home, 282 West Main St. Littleton. The Very Rev. Mark Dollard will Celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, High St. Littleton. Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 77 Clay St. Littleton, NH 03561 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To share memories and condolences go to www.RossFuneral.com.
