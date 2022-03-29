James Francis Sullivan Obituary

On Friday, March 25, 2022, James Francis Sullivan passed away after a valiant battle with heart failure. He was 74 years old.
James, known to his friends and family as “Jim” or “Jimmy,” was born on Nov. 16, 1947, in Jersey City, N.J. to parents John “Jack” and Virginia (Chapland) Sullivan. James grew up in Manhattan with his parents and younger brother Donald “Donny.” When James was eight, his dad passed away, and James, his mom, and his brother moved to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. James loved to tell stories about his childhood in Poughkeepsie and vacationing in Keansburg, N.J. with extended family. As a young adult, James started a successful painting business and had three children: Kathy, Sean, and Kelly.
In his late 30s, James joined a Pentecostal church and quickly became a leader there. He also met his soulmate, Diana, whom he married on May 28, 1984. James and Diana had two daughters: Joanna and Amy. In 2008, James and Diana moved to Bethlehem, N.H., establishing Bread of Life United Pentecostal Church. In 2019, James’ wife, Diana, passed away due to brain cancer. Despite missing Diana dearly, James remained dedicated to preaching the Gospel in the church they started together.
We will miss James’ positive outlook and infectious laugh. Although we are sad to live without him, we are comforted in knowing that he is at peace with God and will be reunited with loved ones. James was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; his father, Jack; his brother, Donny; and his beloved wife, Diana. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Kevin), Sean (Ryan), Kelly (John), Joanna, and Amy (Alex).
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 1, from 4-8 p.m. at Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, 101 Union Street, Littleton, N.H. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at Bread of Life United Pentecostal Church, 835 Profile Road, Bethlehem, N.H. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private.
To view Jim’s online tribute page or write in the guestbook, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
