James Gilman - Obituary

James W. Gilman, age 58, of Shores Hill, Lyndon Center, Vt., died in Stockbridge, Vt., Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, from injuries sustained in a logging accident.
Jim was born on March 14, 1962, so to Virginia (Murray) and the late Norman George Gilman. He grew up in Lyndon and lived there throughout his life. He went to Squabble Hollow School and graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1980. He was always a sports enthusiast, playing football and also taking LI to the state baseball championships the first year it was offered in 1979 when he was a junior, although he insisted it was the catcher who really carried the team, not his pitching. He was like that in most all he did, never taking credit and praising someone else. Tryouts for AAA Baseball were great, but he was a homebody and stayed local. Jim gave of himself through coaching many years as well. He played softball for much of his adulthood, giving high school teammates and rivals alike the chance to experience being on a team with him, teaching the young guys not to underestimate a group of middle-aged men, and calming down the less even tempered of the group. He followed his favorites: Red Sox, Cowboys, and had a Fantasy Football team that became less about the team and more about the sports family. Although baseball was his favorite and he bowled league on a family team since before he was old enough to drive, even scoring 300 on a couple of occasions, he absolutely loved golf. Being out on the course and playing with friends and family gave him joy. He especially loved sharing this with his wife. The outdoors is where he enjoyed being the most. Jimmy worked on the railroad one year in his late teens, but logging and farming was where his heart was. Above all this was family. Those he was born with and those that were made. He was blessed with lifelong friends that he loved more than they may ever know. His legacy is defined by those lives that he touched, the people he made feel part of his family, his calming nature, infectious smile, ability to make people laugh, and big heart. He loved quietly, but fully, and made the best of anything that life gave him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Micheline, of Lyndon Center, children: Caitlin Gilman and fiancé, Will Esclusa, of Roswell, Ga., Collin Gilman also of Roswell, Amanda Hill and husband, Evan, of Clarksville, Tenn., Sean Guyer of Lyndonville, three grandchildren: Victor Esclusa, Dominic Hill and Baby Girl Hill on the way, three siblings: Greg Gilman and partner, Penny Whitcomb, of Lyndonville, Holly Simpson and husband, Patrick, of Lyndon Center, Paul Gilman and wife, Donna L., of Lyndonville, his mom: Virginia M. Locke and husband, Steve, of Bath, N.H., and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends he considered family.
Friends may call on the family from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville. Services will be private for the family and burial will take place at the Lyndon Center Cemetery at later date.
Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to LI Athletics, c/o Eric Berry, PO Box 127, Lyndon Center, VT 05850.
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
