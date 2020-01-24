James H. Placey - Obituary

James H. Placey, 81, of Lancaster, N.H., died at the UVMMC in Burlington, Vt., on January 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageously fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on February 23, 1938 in Lancaster to George H. and Elizabeth C. (Kidman) Placey. As an 11 year old child, he was severely injured while working in his father’s sawmill, leaving him with very limited functionality in his left hand and arm for the rest of his life.
In the summers during high school he caddied at the Waumbek Golf Club. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1956. After graduation he worked a number of jobs, including at the former Crawford’s Exxon station and North Country Ford. In 1963 he went to work for the State of New Hampshire where he stayed for the next 36 years, retiring in 1999. During that time he worked primarily at the National Guard armory in Lancaster, but in later years at the one in Littleton as well. Throughout the years he also held several second jobs working nights and weekends. For many years he also repaired bicycles out of his garage.
After retirement, he began volunteering at the Lancaster Fair working in the museum building, at the Lancaster Heritage Trail and also at the Lancaster Historical Society. In his spare time he loved tinkering on things, especially antique engines and tractors.
He married Jeanette M. Kenney in Lunenburg, Vt., on October 19, 1963. They resided in Guildhall, Vt., until 2000. In 2001, they moved into a new home that they built together on the Placey homestead on Brook Road in Lancaster, where he grew up.
He was predeceased by his mother in 1969; his father in 1994; and his sister Louise Placey in 2014. He was also previously deceased by a half-brother, Neil LaFlamme and sister-in-law Joan Kenney.
Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 56 years, Jeanette Placey of Lancaster; his daughter Katherine; his daughter Mary Anderson and husband Galen, and his only granddaughter Katelyn Anderson, all of S. Burlington, Vt. He is also survived by his brother-in-law William Kenney of Groveton, three nieces and several cousins.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday afternoon, January 25th, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. Burial will be at the Summer Street cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lancaster Historical Society, 226 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.