James “Jim” Callender Obituary

James “Jim” Callender, passed away on April 11, 2023 at the age of 70, at his home in Lisbon, N.H.
Jim was born on Oct. 30. 1952 to parents, Wilbur “Bill” Callender and Marion “Gert” Callender (Gould) in Littleton, N.H. Jim graduated from Lisbon High School in 1970, and went on to study architecture and building construction at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass., where he graduated with associate’s degrees in both architectural drafting & design and building construction.
After graduation, Jim began working at DCI Furniture in Lisbon, N.H., where his father held the position of Vice President. Following an eight-year period at DCI, Jim left the company and held various jobs before kick-starting his 20-year career as a General Foreman in the Boston Carpenters Local Union No 33, from which he retired in 2018.
Throughout his life, Jim had many interests. In high school he played basketball and baseball; he enjoyed x-country skiing and playing golf. As he grew older he developed a great appreciation for photography and loved to capture images of nature and the local high school sports events that his two sons, Chris and Taylor, participated in. He was an avid skier and passed the love of the sport down to his sons early in their lives. As anyone who had ever talked with Jim would know, his greatest passion in life was fly fishing. He loved everything about the hobby and was always researching the next best boat or accessory, mapping out an upcoming fishing adventure, or simply relaxing at home tying flies for himself and his friends.
Those that came across Jim for the first time could surely be put off by his no-nonsense, straightforward way, but those that knew him well recognized that his seemingly brass demeanor was just part of his overall charm. He kept a close circle of friends and family that he would do anything for. He was adventurous, meticulous with whatever project he had going on, and he was always open for a good meal with the people he cared for, especially if that meal ended with a tasty dessert!
Jim was predeceased by his eldest son, Christopher Callender of Waterville Valley, N.H., brother, Peter Callender, of Concord, NH, father, Wilbur Callender and mother, Marion Callender, both of Lisbon, N.H. He is survived by his youngest son Taylor Callender and his wife, Danielle Callender of Scarborough, Maine, granddaughter, Colby Callender, of Scarborough, Maine, as well as cousins and many, many friends who will miss his one-of-a-kind attitude and cantankerous personality dearly.
A celebration of life planned for this summer will be announced at a later date.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com
