James ‘Keith’ Johnson Obituary

James “Keith” Johnson, 63, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 after his courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Bethlehem, N.H.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1959, in Burlington, N.C., the son of John “Larry” Johnson and Patricia (Reid) Kaltmayer. Keith grew up with his parents and siblings in Gibsonville, N.C. under the shadow of the water tower, where he spent much of his time exploring outdoors.
As the older brother he enjoyed antagonizing his siblings, fishing, dancing, and singing. In his adulthood he enjoyed playing music and eventually met his wife Diane Johnson of Tully, N.Y. while performing “Wonderful Tonight” by Eric Clapton (a song that would play much importance in their relationship ongoing). When Keith spotted Diane walking in, he was struck by love at first sight. When he finished the set he immediately broke off the relationship he was in to pursue Diane whom he had not even been introduced to.
Keith and Diane were married on Dec. 5, 1992, in Pennsylvania. They lived in N.C. and later moved to New Hampshire where they raised their family. Keith was a long-standing employee of the local Walmart where he met some of his closest friends. He spent the majority of his life with his family and friends doing things like fishing, camping, going on family vacations, making a mean BBQ, and having an ice-cold Blue Moon from time to time.
Keith was a self-taught, household handyman whose motto was, “It’s good enough for Fairview.” He was well-known for his jokes, stories, and catch-phrases that will forever be shared. The last few years of his life he spent enjoying being a PawPaw to his grandson Reid and spending time with his adult children and all of their friends (his adopted kids).
Keith was predeceased by his grandmother, Pearl Mae Jones Reid, and his father, John Larry Johnson, as well as many extended family members. Keith is survived by his wife of 30 years, Diane Johnson; son Camden Johnson and daughter-in-law Courtney Johnson; son Gabriel Johnson; son Aaron Johnson; grandson Reid Johnson; mother Patricia R. Kaltmayer and husband Robert Kaltmayer; stepmother Kaye Johnson; sister Deborah Johnson Cornett and partner Donette Cornett; brother Jason Johnson and wife Robin R. Johnson; brother-in-law Jeffrey Chimene and wife Kay Aubrey-Chimene; brother-in-law Bruce Chimene; niece Brittany Huber; nephew Joshua Chimene and wife Val Chimene; and many cousins, extended family, and close friends.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2022, at Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes in Littleton, N.H. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Nov. 5, 2022, also located at Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes with Reverend Darlene Kelley officiating. Interment will follow at the Maple Street Cemetery located at 17 Cruft St. in Bethlehem, N.H. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Following, there will be refreshments available at Rek-Lis Brewery’s Pint House in Bethlehem, N.H., from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Elephant Voices in honor of Keith and his lifelong love for elephants. Further information regarding this organization can be found at elephantvoices.org.
Assisting with arrangements is the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton, N.H. To view Keith’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
