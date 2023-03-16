James Milan Nunn Obituary

James Milan Nunn, age 66, of Lyndonville, Vt., died quietly at his home March 9, 2023, following a period of declining health.
Jim was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Sept. 20, 1956, to the late Kenneth and Margaret (Hutchison) Nunn. He was raised and educated in Peacham and graduated from Blue Mountain Union in the class of 1974. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1984. He continued his service in the Vermont National Guard and Army Reserve, retiring with the rank of Sergeant First Class in 2005. In addition to his career in the service, Jim also worked at DCI Furniture in Lisbon, N.H. for many years.
On Sept. 1, 1984, he married Rena Merchant. While they had no children of their own, he helped with raising his step-children, Teddy, Julie, and Penny. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching old westerns, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He is survived by his siblings: Melvin Nunn (Linda) of Groton, Lois Burnham (Welston) of Marshfield, Theodore “Hank” Nunn of Burlington, Juanita Nunn of Calais, Evelyn Larcomb of West Danville, step-children: Teddy Merchant (Patti Taylor) of St. Johnsbury, Julie Guertin (James Marcy) of Irasburg, Penny Merchant (Robin Williams) of Lunenburg, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, his Aunt Bernice Adams, and Uncle Arnold “Jake” Nunn.
Jim was predeceased by his beloved wife of 36 years, Rena (Merchant) Nunn on Feb. 22, 2021, his siblings: Louise Duke Bashaw, Katherine Hooker, Raymond Nunn and granddaughter Kaylynn Merchant.
A graveside service for Jim and Rena will be held at the Vermont Veterans’ Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, with military honors for Jim.
There will be no calling hours.
Jim’s siblings would like to thank Julie and James for all the help they gave him.
Donations in Jim’s name may be made to your local food shelf or the Vermont Food Bank.
