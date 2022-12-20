James Richard “Jim” Boivin, 56, of Johnson, Vt., died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born June 25, 1966 in Burlington; the son of the late Eugene and Anne (Handy) Boivin. He graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville.
Jim married Janine Draper in Morrisville close to 30 years ago.
Jim worked for several different businesses throughout his working career. He was a cook and later he was on the production line for Ben & Jerry’s in Waterbury. He retired due to failing health.
He enjoyed fishing, dirt-biking, playing the guitar and long rides throughout the Vermont countryside with his wife.
Survivors include: a step-son, Jeremy Jones and his wife, Megan, of Utah; a special uncle and two aunts, Victor and Cecile Boivin and Isabelle Handy, all of St. Johnsbury; a close friend for many years, Rodney “Chuck” Draper of Hardwick; two nieces, two nephews and several cousins.
James was predeceased by his loving wife, Janine in 2021, his mother and father, a sister Sharon Boivin and a brother, Edward Boivin.
Graveside services will be held in the spring in the family lot in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville with a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb, of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
