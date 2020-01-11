James Ramage Baker - Obituary

James Ramage Baker passed away peacefully in Lady Lake, Florida on October 7, 2019, at the age of 87. James (Jim) was born on December 17, 1931 in Concord, Vermont where he grew up and graduated from Concord High School.
After graduation, Jim then went on to attend and graduate from Norwich University in 1953, at which time he also married his love and best friend, Marlene Wilson. Jim absolutely loved his time at Norwich, a military college, and he then proudly dedicated more than 20 years serving in the US Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean war in the Armored Division, he then chose to still serve in the Army Reserves earning the esteemed rank of Major.
Through his time in uniform and as a civilian, Jim used his abilities well which allowed him to have a successful career in the military and as an insurance adjuster, broker and eventually co-founded Kelly-Baker Insurance in Littleton, N.H., where he made a home with Marlene and their 3 boys.
Jim embraced his life in the North Country of New Hampshire and Vermont where he was a very active member of his community. Throughout his life, Jim spent much of his time volunteering for causes that needed help such as Littleton Youth Hockey, the Bethlehem Country Club’s 300 Club, the Rotary Club, Littleton Chamber of Commerce, Bethlehem’s welcome to town garden and always lending a helping hand to veterans and their families in need.
Jim was an outdoor enthusiast and especially enjoyed brook trout fishing, his gardens, and he routinely found chores and tasks to stay busy outside. He was always competitive and loved playing and watching his sports, he was a walk-on at Norwich for basketball, and over the years he made a point of learning to play hockey, golf, and tennis. He also enjoyed his retirement years in Florida, playing and supporting the softball leagues, but most of all he loved watching his children and grandchildren grow and play all of their own sports over the years. Whether in sports, academics or the successes they made, Jim was tremendously proud of all of his children and grandchildren. Jim took every opportunity to teach his boys and grandkids about life’s moments, using cribbage as his most successful tool to do so.
As many know, Jim enjoyed making conversation with everyone he met and he had a knack for getting to know people in just a few short minutes. Whether debating over a heated game of cribbage or discussing the local politics, Jim always held firm to his beliefs and opinions. Some might say that he could be overly opinionated at times, but Marlene said it best: “Jim is like a piece of French bread; crusty on the outside and soft on the inside.” For those who knew him, Jim had an unforgettable spirit.
Jim is proceeded in death by his parents, Cleona Ramage and Alban Baker; his brother Alban (Sonny) Baker Jr.; and his oldest son, Stacy James Baker. Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marlene Wilson Baker; his brother, David Baker; his 3 boys, Robb Baker and his wife Angela of Largo, Fla., Glen Baker of Las Vegas, Nev., Jonathan Baker and his wife Cyndee of Bethlehem, N.H., his 6 grandchildren; and great-granddaughter, Lily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.