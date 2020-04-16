James Thomas Craig - Obituary

James Thomas Craig, age 43, of Dax’s Way in Lyndonville, passed away April 8, 2020, at his home following complications from a brief illness.
James was born in Saranac Lake, N.Y., on Nov. 8, 1976, to Raymond and Linda (Hood) Craig. He was raised and educated in Lyndonville attending LI and completing the St. Johnsbury Academy Autobody in 1996. He went on to the Baran Institute in East Windsor, Conn., finishing the Autobody Technician program in 1997. He enjoyed the industry and last worked for T&J Autobody. James loved camping, fishing and bowling, 4-wheeling, boating, cooking, grilling and working on anything with wheels. Two of his favorite things were playing in horseshoe tournaments and participating in demolition derbies. He loved working as an autobody tech for 15 years. He adopted rescue dogs and had a great love for animals. James enjoyed hard rock music and attending concerts with friends while living in Connecticut. He cherished spending time with his family will be terribly missed by them all.
He is survived by his parents: Ray and Linda of Montpelier, his sister: Jennifer Aubin and husband, Chip, of Lyndonville, his brother: Michael Craig of Montpelier, nephews: Cody and Dylan Aubin of Lyndonville, uncle: Thomas Craig, aunt: Dima Craig & cousin: Christina Craig, all of Camus, WZ, cousin: Tracy Inman and husband, Chris, of Spokane, Wash.. One more survivor includes his rescue Pitbull/Lab mix, Jade, who was a huge part of James’ life who will now be cared for by Jen and Chip.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother: Anna Hood in 2009, and paternal grandmother: Kathleen Baker in 2005.
A graveside service will be planned for a future date at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery in Lyndonville. There will be no calling hours at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.