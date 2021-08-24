James W. Clark Obituary

James W. Clark, (lovingly known as Jimmy) passed away at the age of 59, on Friday Aug. 20, 2021. His final hours were spent in Manchester Catholic Medical Center. Through his strength and his focus on living honestly, and loving fully; Jimmy found his peace.
Jimmy was born on March 5, 1962, his parents, David T. Clark and Joan Bulkeley Clark welcomed him into the world at the Brightlook hospital, in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Jimmy was always passionate and eager to make an impact. He expressed himself boisterously; his actions and intentions were always heartfelt.
As a child Jimmy’s first job was delivering the local newspaper. That route and the patrons will always be a significant time in his history. Additionally he loved hockey. He, his father, and many other friends and family would clean the ice on the upper pond, and the game was on as long as the ice was on the pond.
During the holidays Jimmy and his father would part the family celebration to bring the less fortunate holiday meals. This may have been where his generosity, his ability to shine through adversity, and focus on life’s positives were rooted.
Jimmy was the class clown, and voted most popular. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1980. He then attended Arizona State University working toward an associate degree in electrical engineering. In Arizona he worked doing car stereo installation. Music was food for his soul. He came back to VT to be closer to his family.
Upon his return he worked in the roofing business, known for his exceptional work ethic and over the top personality, and eventually transitioned into owning and operating his own computer shop, Creative Personal Upgrades (CPU). Wires and technology were always his passion. He loved to help others understand technology and the ever evolving ways to make it user friendly.
Jimmy had a unique ability to captivate and intrigue those he met. He will no doubt be remembered as a kind and genuine man, a bright light, and a loyal friend. While Jim may be most deeply missed by his four-legged confidant, Dozer. He leaves a number of close friends and relatives with heavy hearts.
As the youngest of five siblings Jimmy leaves behind two sisters, Barbra Boseley and her husband Richard, Nancy Chasse and her husband Jack, two brothers, Richard Clark and his wife Kathy, and Edward Clark. Jimmy adored his family; and loved becoming an uncle. His nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews were loved as if they were his own.
Some of the special friends now missing him very much are Muzzy Bouffard, Sheila Weston, Brooke Sitzer, Chrissy Noyes and Jim Avery. He will also be missed by the staff at Maplefields and Dad’s 4x4, who were always happy to ensure he was well taken care of.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held. Further details of the date and time will be posted in the Caledonian-Record upon finalizing the details.
