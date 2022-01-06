James W. Forbes Obituary

1936-2021
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jim on Dec. 30, 2021 at home with his loving wife, Anna of 42 years by his side.
Jim lived a full 35 years. He had many interests but flying was his passion. He had his pilot’s license for 60 years and owned a couple of planes in his lifetime. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.
He served eight years in the Air Force and was stationed all over the globe. In his professional life he was a civil engineer. He also traveled for work including locations in Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
He is survived by his wife Anna, two biological children Jody and her family and Jarred Forbes, his step-children Casey Mosher (Tammy) and Todd Mosher (Danielle) and their families. He also has two surviving brothers David (Nola) Forbes and Philip Halpin and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Ray Forbes and Wilma Halpin, his brothers Richard and Lyndol and a daughter Janey Forbes.
Services for Jim will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855, or the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
