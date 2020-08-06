James W. Gilman, age 58, of Shore Hill, Lyndon Center, Vt., died in Stockbridge, Vt., Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, from injuries sustained in a logging accident.
Friends may call on the family from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St.in Lyndonville. Services will be private for the family.
A full obituary will be in the Saturday edition.
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.