Howard James Walker, age 63, of Wells River and formerly of Sheffield, Vt., passed at his home unexpectedly, Jan. 24, 2021, follow a general decline in his health.
Howard was born on the family farm in Sheffield, Vt., on April 12, 1957, son to the late Gordon H. and Freda (Cleverly) Walker. He attended school in St. Johnsbury and graduated from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1977. He worked on a farm in Lancaster for some time and later at Concord Woodworking until an accident in 1978. Howard was an avid reader and loved anything on the Kennedys. He enjoyed watching westerns and Gilligan’s Island and loved hearing about his grandkids.
He is survived by daughters: Melissa Sheldon (Steve) of St. Johnsbury, Joy Ann Walker (fiancé Steve Corrow) of Wolcott, six siblings: Edward Walker (Cynthia) of Newark, Charlotte Roger (Rocky) of Newark, Carlene Tanner (Roger) of W. Burke, Charlene White (Danny) of Sheffield, Cindy Young of Vermont, Gary Walker of Vermont, six grandkids: Hannah & Martin Sheldon, Natasha, Ryan & Katie Leonard, aunts: Betty (Harold) Burt, Joanne Tanner and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Howard was predeceased by an infant brother: Leslie and by his son: Ryan Alan David Leonard in 2013.
Interment will be planned for William Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield beside his parents at a later date. There will be no Calling Hours.
