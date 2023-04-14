Jane Beyer Obituary

Jane Beyer passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was born Sept. 22, 1930, in Boston, Mass., the daughter of Henry Beyer and Mary Casimiro.
Jane was a kind, supportive, and caring mother, grammie, and great grammie. She was known for her selflessness, humor, and creativity, as well as her amazing blue eyes. She demonstrated courage, strength and resilience when facing life’s challenges. Jane had a love of the beach and nature; she was very artistic and creative in her endeavors.
One of her favorite pastimes was to spend time with her family at the beach walking and searching for seashells, driftwood, dipping her feet in the water, and just relaxing in a beach chair and enjoying the ocean waves as they swept in and out. She enjoyed watching her favorite sports and soap operas on TV and leaving the house to take a drive to photograph the natural wonders and wildlife nature gifts to us.
Jane is predeceased by her parents, Mary Josephine Casimiro and Henry August Beyer. She is also predeceased by her children, Susan Gorman and Michael Gorman.
She is survived by her children, Steven and Kathy Gorman of Virginia, Jo-Anne Gorman of New Hampshire, and Patti and Tim Carbonneau of New Hampshire; grandchildren, Jamie and Jerry Gray of California, and Tonya Gorman of Maine. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Lila, Jennifer, Elijah, and Dillon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane’s memory to the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton NH 03561.
A graveside service will be held to honor Jane at the Ocean View Cemetery in Wells, Maine, on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 11 a.m.
To view Jane’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
