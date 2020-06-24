Jane Ellen Schofield, 53, died June 18, at her home surrounded by her family. Jane was born in Methuen, Mass., the daughter of Betty (Courtemanche) Williams. Her family moved to Lisbon and she attended the local schools. As a child, she loved playing outside with the local kids, especially her siblings. She loved motorcycle rides and was an avid NASCAR fan. She loved to shop and always supported the local businesses. She loved gardening in the sun and grew the biggest and best vegetable garden. Her true passion in life was her family. They shared many family gatherings that also included camping, campfires, and s’mores. She was known as Mom, Aunty, or Aunt Jane. She was predeceased by her sister Robin Schofield and her brother Robert Rugar.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin, and daughter, Shawna, Siblings: Pam Drogo, Jeff Courtemanche, Randy Rugar, David Rugar, Lisa Young, and twin brother James Rugar. Along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, June 23 at the Glenwood Cemetery. The Ross Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
