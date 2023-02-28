Jane Fortin Obituary

Jane Fortin, 68 years old, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully with her daughter, grandson, and son-in-law at her side on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in St. Johnsbury.
Jane was born and raised in St. Johnsbury and attended school at Catholic Central, transitioned to the St. Johnsbury School system and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the spring of 1972. She was raised in a loving home with her four siblings and often told stories of life and shenanigans in her childhood home on Passumpsic Street, including the infamous scraping of the frozen eggs from the neighbors house, courtesy of her brothers.
Family was most important to Jane. She raised her daughter Buffie by herself and often spoke of how that was her greatest accomplishment, until her grandchildren came along of course. Andrew and Jillian were her pride and joy, and bragging does not even define how proud she was of them. She never missed an athletic event, dance recital, school concert, birthday party, weekend adventure, or even just breakfast at the Surf & Sirloin. After Andrew and Jillian came along, she was no longer known as Buffie’s mom, but as Andrew or Jillian’s Memere. She loved the day trips to museums, the overnight hotel stays for AAU trips, and the family vacations to Montreal. Any time spent with her family was treasured, no matter the destination.
Jane worked for the State of Vermont for 44 years, never retiring. She started at an entry level position, and worked her way up, with sheer diligence and perseverance to become the Assistant Director of the Workforce Development Program of the Department of Labor. She was respected for her insight and knowledge and her “that’s just not how we do it at DOL” frankness. There wasn’t a grocery store aisle that she could go down without being stopped by someone who she knew with an update on how they were doing with their job search or an update on the new job that she had helped them obtain. She loved her work family, all 44 years worth, and always looked forward to her “Board Meetings.”
Jane is survived by her daughter, Buffie Hegarty, son-in-law Sean Hegarty and grandson, Andrew Hegarty. She is also survived by her brother Donald Fortin, brother Steve Fortin and his wife Sabrina, brother-in-law Steve LaCoss, and sister-in-law Aileen Fortin, and many, many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents George and Nathleen Fortin, her sister Judy LaCoss, her brother Larry Fortin, and her granddaughter, Jillian.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Sayles Funeral Home in St. Johnsbury from 4 to 6 p.m. and a Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church in St. Johnsbury at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane’s memory can be made to the Good Shepherd Catholic School, 121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.