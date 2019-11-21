Jane Goulding Dickerman - Obituary

Jan. 20, 1951 - Nov. 12, 2019
Jane Goulding Dickerman, 68, of Bethlehem, N.H., passed away on Nov. 12, 2019, after a two-year courageous battle with cancer. Jane was born in Brooklyn, New York City in 1951 and grew up in the Larchmont-Mamaroneck area in Westchester County. She moved to New Hampshire in the early 1970s, living and working at the Wayside Inn in Bethlehem. She worked at the Mount Washington Hotel and Bretton Woods ski area from 1974 until 1988, holding many different positions. She then moved on and worked as a waitress at Lloyd’s Hills until 1997, when she began a 19-year career at Garnet Hill, where she made many good friends until her retirement in 2016.
Jane had hundreds of friends and acquaintances who loved her for her sense of humor, her wit, and her ability to be sarcastic but charming. She loved to knit and made hundreds of sweaters, socks, and scarves, which she gave to many people. She had a special bond with her knitting circle and spent many days of her retirement stitching and bitching at local yarn shops – she will missed by many.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, John – who loved her dearly – two very loving children, Garth and Thea, her daughter-in-law, Erica, and many nieces and nephews. Her father, Stuart Goulding, and mother, Catherine Towers Goulding, predeceased her. Her brother David and sisters Dorrie and Barbara also predeceased her.
Jane was a very special person. She loved her friends and family, loved the mountains and the ocean – particularly Ogunquit – and loved driving around the back roads of northern New England. She embraced life as an adventure – she will always be remembered and treasured by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Jane’s name.
