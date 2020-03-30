Jane Hastings Larrabee, 71, of West Danville, Vt., died peacefully, on March 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with family at her side.
She was born Sept. 7, 1948 in St. Johnsbury; the daughter of the late Ralph and Mabel (Lynaugh) Hastings. Jane graduated from Danville High School in the class of 1966. She continued her education at Green Mtn. College in Poultney, graduating in 1968. Later she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Art at Skidmore College, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., graduating in the class of 1970.
On June 14, 1970, she married Garey Ronald Larrabee in West Danville, where they lived all of their married life.
In her earlier years, she was employed as an art teacher at Danville High School. Jane also worked for several years in the news department at the Caledonian-Record and Chandlers Flower Shop. Together Jane and Garey became the third generation to own and operate the 107-year-old family business, “Hastings Store,” in West Danville. In 2019 the store was sold to their daughter, and the fourth generation owner, Jenny Rafuse.
Jane was a member of the West Danville Methodist Church, the West Danville Methodist Church Women’s Group and a Lay person for that church. She was also a very active member of the West Danville community, Board of Civil Authority (BOCA) in Danville, Justice of the Peace and Notary Public. Jane and her cousin, Audrey Merrill were New England Ambassadors at Harrods in the United Kingdom for the Christmas season. She loved spending time with her family, especially with the grandchildren. Jane enjoyed all kinds of art, architecture, flowers, making wreaths, traveling and yearly trips to the Boston Flower Show.
Survivors include: her husband of 49 years, Garey, of West Danville; two children, Curtis Larrabee and his wife, Christen of St. Johnsbury and Jenny Rafuse and her husband James of West Danville; grandchildren Caleigh Rose Larrabee, Connor Larrabee, Alyssa and Ava Rafuse; as well as special cousins Bonnie Curran and Nancy Sargent of North Carolina, Audrey Merrill of Connecticut and Nancy Neal of Maryland.
In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by a grandson, Celestus Ashmankas Larrabee.
All services will be held later with a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the West Danville Methodist Church, P.O. Box 55, West Danville, Vermont 05873.
Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Services, 60 Elm St., Hardwick is assisting the family with arrangements.
