Jane Langmaid - Obituary

Jane E. Langmaid, photographer and adventurer of Franconia, N.H. and Danville, Vt. has gone onto the ultimate adventure to Heaven. She was born 9/20/60 on a dairy farm in North Danville, Vt. She left Earth for eternity on Feb. 20, 2020 surrounded by music and love.
She was a skilled leader, analyst, and trainer, but as a renaissance woman had many jobs. She served on the farm, in education, business, and Vermont government, but especially loved the resort hotel and cruise industry. Top in her heart was 11 years with her international family at Royal Caribbean Cruises. She loved to lead teams, develop leaders, and see people grow. She practiced kindness to strangers and aid to the needy. She also loved to help and pray for the needy worldwide, and loved singing, especially with friends, choirs, the Amish, and “Lost and Found” gospel/jazz group. Taking to heart, John 4:19-We love because He first loved us! & John 13-Love One Another.
She will deeply miss all of her wonderful family on earth: Susan, Dwayne, Roy, Linda, Hollis, Chris, Pam, Derek, Alysia, Craig, Sammie, Normand, Thomas, Cary, Carl, Amber, Kim, Gregory, Karen, Roger, Abigail, Emily, Lee, Plynn, Phil, Shirley Heidi, Ryan, Liza, Heather, Elliott and others. She now looks forward to seeing her Dad-Forrest, Brother-Cliff, Sis-Mary, Nephews Curtie and Charles, Harry, Arnold, Shirley, Howard, Audrey, Nollie, Helena, Claire, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, Nancy, Michael, Rachel, Callie, her Mother Clara, whom she never really knew, and others.
Celebrations of her life will be taking place in May during the weekend of the 29th and 30th. To honor Jane please consider a donation to https://www.compassion.com/ and the Samaritans Purse: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/. There is no gift too large or small. Please pray for an end to ALS worldwide.
