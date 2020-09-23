Graveside services for Jane Hastings Larrabee, who died March 28, 2020, will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in the Danville Green Cemetery in Danville.
Pastor Pam Smith will officiate.
Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be required in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the West Danville Methodist Church, P.O. Box 55, West Danville, VT 05873.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
