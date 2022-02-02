Jane Mathias Knopf Obituary

Jane Mathias Knopf, 93, of Naples, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Born in San Diego, Calif., Jane moved to Hawaii where she raised her children then retired to Green Valley, Ariz. She moved to Naples to be closer to family.
Jane was an avid golfer, playing in tournaments and running the scoring tent for the Waialae Country Club’s Hawaiian Open. After living in Hawaii since 1957, Jane and her husband, John Knopf, moved to Green Valley, Ariz., and became a part of the golfing community there.
Jane will be missed by many from Hawaii to Arizona to Florida. A Celebration of Life will take place with her children at a future date in Kaneohe, Hawaii, where her ashes will be distributed in a quiet ceremony.
Survivors include her grown children: Janet Steinert (m. Robert Steinert) of Waterford, Vt.; Carol Everett Oliver (m. Dale Oliver) of Cape Coral, Fla.; Charles Shafer of Sun City, Ariz.; and Scott Shafer (m. Christy MacPherson) of Honolulu, Hawaii; and stepdaughter, Roberta Conlan (m. Steve Ristow) of Kailua, Hawaii. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren Courtney Everett, Adam Everett, RJ Corwin (m. Julie Corwin and great-grandson, Jonah Corwin), and Eric Steinert (m. Katelyn M. Steinert), Gina Martin (m. Frank Martin) and Bryce Shafer.
