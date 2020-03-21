Jane McEttrick Miller - Obituary

Jane McEttrick Miller, age 90, of Kennett Square, Pa., passed away peacefully at her farm surrounded by her loving family on March 11, 2020.
Born in Boston, and later raised in Lyndonville, Vt. by her loving mother, Helen McKeon McEttrick and stepfather, Alfred Burbank Darling, Jane never forgot her New England roots. She attended high school at Stoneleigh Burnham and graduated from the Lyndon Institute. Jane went on to receive nursing training at Mary Hitchcock (Dartmouth College), completing her Bachelor of Science degree at Simmons College. She married Dr. Edgar Raymond Miller Jr. (Tyke), and raised her growing family in the Wilmington, Del., and Kennett Square, Pa. areas. While a mother of five, Jane found time to actively contribute to her community through her volunteerism as a fundraiser with The Junior League of Wilmington and the University of Delaware Dept. of Art. She was also an art instructor at the Ferris School for Boys. Jane was a talented artist herself who studied in Giverny, France, at the Philadelphia Art Institute, and under Carolyn Wyeth in Chadds Ford. Her paintings were displayed and honorably noted in several local art- shows. Jane was truly a Renaissance woman who appreciated music, art, film, and literature, as reflected in her role as a founding member of a local book club. In addition, Jane was an incredible athlete, as displayed through her years on the tennis court, playing competitively for Vicmead Hunt and Greenville Country Club, where she once held the Club Champion Title. Jane and her beloved husband Tyke of 66 years, enjoyed travelling adventurously together throughout the world, including the Antarctic, Kenya and Afghanistan. They worked together as a collaborative nurse and surgeon team at the Shanta Bhawan Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. Jane and Tyke and their children summered on Nantucket Island, a place that Jane fondly remembered. Since her husband’s retirement, the couple have spent summers in the Northeast Kingdom in Lyndonville, Vt., enjoying their picturesque log cabin.
Whether whipping up a meal for her five children; driving the kids to and from their various schools and extracurricular activities; or playing in tennis matches, “she did it all” with grace, a lovely smile, and with a warm heart.
Jane’s beautiful five grandchildren describe their beloved and affectionately named “grandmere” as: “charming, full of life, outgoing, warm hearted, spirited, beautiful, effortlessly elegant, charming, intelligent, effervescent, delightful, radiant, thoughtful, kind, gracious, honest, confident, quick witted, authentic, charismatic, a bright spirit, full of life, and insightful.” She was a “dignified lady” who exuded grace, poise, and joy in her myriad endeavors, and who delighted in entertaining her family and friends with elegance and heart. Guests were “warmed by her legendary hospitality and the beauty everywhere.” She was deeply loved by her family, taking an unflagging interest in everything her children and grandchildren did. Her children note the extent of loving welcome with which Jane greeted their friends throughout the years.
Jane is survived by her best friend and partner in life, Dr. Edgar (Tyke) Raymond Miller, Jr.; daughters, Catherine Darling Patel and Margaret Blackwell Perlis; sons, Dr. Edgar (Pete) Raymond Miller III, Alfred Scott Miller, John Jacob (Jake) Miller; grandchildren: Katherine (Kate) Walsh Darling Patel, Caroline Jane Patel, Edgar (Teddy) Raymond Miller IV, Anna (Annie) Riley Miller, and Ashley Elizabeth Miller.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to your charitable organization of choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.
