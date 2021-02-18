Jane Rollins - Obituary

Surrounded by family and love, Jane Rollins passed away on the morning of Feb. 16, 2021. Jane was a very special lady and was loved by many. Her kind spirit, friendly personality and beautiful smile will be greatly missed.
Jane was born on April 22, 1933 to Percy and Doris (Ducklass) Griggs of Albany, Vt. She grew up on the family farm with her three sisters and two brothers, Persis, Polly, Betty, Terry and Richard. After graduating from Orleans High School in 1951, Jane married Bill Rollins and began her family. She worked for Fred and Doris Taylor at Taylor’s Insurance for many years and was secretary to Governor Lee Everson for a period of time. Bill and Jane owned and operated Lakeview Cabins in Barton on Crystal Lake for many years. Over that period of time, Jane made lasting friendships and many of their guests became like family. Swimming in Crystal Lake was an enjoyment she kept right up until the last day that she could, in the summer of 2020. Her pastimes over the years also included golfing, bowling, walking, cross-country skiing, Knitting, crafting, family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and granddogs. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her special friend, Raymond Cota, Jr., dancing, dinners and playing cards with friends at the local senior centers. Very recently Jane was able to visit briefly with her cousin, Pearl Urie, and that brought her so much joy!
Jane leaves behind her sons, Michael Rollins and wife, Robin, Mark Rollins and partner, Janice Perry and her daughter, Linda LaValle and partner, Dwayne Monfette. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Joanne Bellush, Mark Rollins, Windy Currier, Joseph Rollins, Rebekah Rollins, Jennifer Hagen, Jesse LaValle, Katie LaValle as well as 10 great-grandchildren. She was a very special lady and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
No service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Any contributions wishing to be made in Jane’s memory can be done so to the local Senior Centers and Meal Sites. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
Morning Swim
The feel was a reminder,
a northern chill from a lake letting her
know she was alive.
For most the day had yet to begin,
but as for Jane, well,
she was merely maintaining her stride.
Time is fickel/frail.
Every sail surrenders to the wind
as we reach the end of our line,
yet make no mistake as to the chill of her
skin.
It’s simply 5 a.m., and she’s feeling alive.
