Jane Smalley - Obituary

Jane M. Smalley, 84, Landaff, N.H., formerly of Gale Chandler Road, died on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at the Lafayette Center, Franconia, N.H.
Jane was born in Melrose, Mass. on Jan, 28, 1937 to Leslie and Cecilia (Boyd) Steeves. She grew up as a close family member of the Prentis Family. She resided and raised her family in Burlington, Mass. where she was employed as an administrative assistant with Dr. Fertman’s orthodontist office and also as a teller with the Commercial Bank. Her family enjoyed spending summers with extended family members in South Carver, Mass.
Jane was a devoted member of the Lisbon Bible Church and of the Grange. She enjoyed volunteering at Littleton Regional Hospital. In her spare time she loved knitting. Traveling was a passion and she spent time overseas in Italy, England, and Scotland as well as visiting attractions in the US and Canada.
She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Kenneth M. Smalley, Sr.; a son, Kenneth M. Smalley, Jr.; and a brother Arnold Steeves.
She is survived by two sons, Steven Smalley and wife Julia of Tyngsborough, Mass. and Dan Smalley and wife Eleen of Wilmington, Mass.; a daughter-in-law, Janet Smalley of Billerica, Mass.; eight grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a calling hour on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 1-2 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
A graveside service in the Landaff Center Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
