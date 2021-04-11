Jane Williams - Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Jane Carrigan Williams announce her passing from this life into God’s great Kingdom in the morning of April 9, 2021, in Lyndonville, Vt., with her loving family by her side.
Jane was the only daughter born into a happy, Irish Catholic family of nine brothers. She was born and grew up on Grafton Hill in Worcester, Mass., during the Great Depression where she attended church and school at St. Stephens until graduation. Jane was a highly educated Teacher and earned her Bachelor’s Degree at Worcester State College and two Master of Education Degrees from Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass., specializing in General and Special Education.
Jane found great joy in her nearly 50-year career as an Educator and Administrator both in Worcester, Mass., and the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. While working in public schools she was an Elementary Classroom Teacher, Reading Specialist, and a Reading Coordinator for Teachers. Upon retirement from the Public School system, Jane’s love of Catholic Education came full circle and she proudly served as the Principal of St. Paul’s Parochial School in Barton, Vt., for seven years.
Jane loved using her creativity in the form of Fiber Arts. She enjoyed the art of crochet, embroidery, sewing and made several beautiful braided rugs. She enjoyed traveling, seeing the Coast of Maine, especially Pemaquid Lighthouse and staying at Moody’s in Waldoboro. She enjoyed reading, word searches, FreeCell, and poetry. Her greatest love was that of her large family and Catholic Church. Her Faith was crucial to her and she always made an extra effort to faithfully attend Mass and live a very Christian life, proudly passing that on to her family.
Jane had many special friends that she met through her years of being involved with Education, Church, the West Burke Meal Site, Tute Hill, and outings with her husband to Antique Gasoline Engine Shows where she spent many weekends for years, camping out in the summer months. All of whom she valued so much and enjoyed visiting with!
Jane spent her younger years living in Worcester and Northborough, Mass., until the early 1980’s when she, her husband, and two daughters moved to Northeastern Vermont. Here she spent many years in Barton, Burke Hollow and Lyndonville.
Jane was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert O. Williams in March 2016; her parents, Joseph and Agnes Carrigan, and nine brothers: Paul, Walter, Francis, Williams, Warren, Robert, John, Franklin and Thomas. Jane will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Carol Mason and husband KC of Lyndonville, Vt., and Tedi Shoemaker and husband Ned of Millis, Mass. She leaves one Granddaughter, Elizabeth Mason of Lyndonville, Vt., and many nieces and nephews all around the world.
There will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Lyndonville with Father Karl Hahr officiating. A Christian burial will take place following the ceremony at the family plot at the Woodmont Cemetery in East Burke, Vt.
Memorial donations may be directed to Boys Town in her honor. She felt this was a very important organization whose main mission is to help children. She loved kids so much! https://www.boystown.org/
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
