Janet C. (Robinson) Lane Obituary

Janet C. (Robinson) Lane, of Essex Jct., Vt., passed away at home on April 1, 2023, surrounded by family. She leaves son John Lane of Charlotte, his wife Linda; daughter Judy Gladding of Plainfield, her husband David; grandchildren Samantha Barry, her husband Chris, Thomas Lane and Cutler Gladding; great-grandchild Adventure Barry; a brother Kenneth Robinson and his family and a sister Linda Cuthbertson and her family. Janet also leaves a brother-in-law Stanley Lane and his family. Her husband James H. Lane is predeceased. Janet was very much involved with the V.F.W. Post 6689 and leaves many friends behind.
Per Janet’s wishes there will be no services. There will be a get-together at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Jane’s memory may be made to the V.F.W. Post 6689 in Essex Jct., Vt. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories or condolences.
