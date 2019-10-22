Sadly, we share the passing of our mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, Janet Mae (Hemenway) Pettis, 85. Janet passed away peacefully at her home in Laramie, Wyo. during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, due to declining health.
Janet was born on Dec. 29, 1933 in Orleans, Vt. She was the first child of Herbert O. Hemenway and Euna Belle (Smith) Hemenway. She moved with her family to Littleton, N.H. in 1946 and attended schools in Littleton graduating from Littleton High School in 1952. While in high school she was a four-year member of the women’s basketball team serving as co-captain during her senior year. She received several awards while in High school one being the Gregg Award for her typing ability.
Central to Janet’s life was raising her children and making certain that they knew the value of a good education and was active in following her husband’s career with the telephone company.
Janet is survived by her sons, Michael and wife Barbara of Litchfield; Harry and his wife Janice of Littleton; two daughters, Dee Hammerle of Salem; Lisa Ingalls and her husband Brad of Salem, and her brother, Ron and wife Lena of Littleton. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren as well as her nieces and nephews.
Janet was predeceased by her loving husband, Ernest, sons Mark and Ernest Jr. (Rusty) and her parents.
Memorial services will be performed at a later date.
