June 17, 1946 – Oct. 5, 2019
Janet Robertson McConnell passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, after a long illness. She was deeply loved; she will be deeply missed. Janet was born Janet Robertson, one of three daughters of John Robertson and Dorothea LaPierre.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Garden City, New York. She married Stephen Cooper McConnell in 1964 and had two sons, John Robertson McConnell of Middlesex, Vermont and Stephen Scott McConnell, of Mableton, Georgia. She and her family moved to North Danville in 1976 where she completed her bachelor’s degree and went on to attain her master’s degree in early childhood education at Johnson State College. She worked as an outreach educator and as a classroom teacher in Peacham for a number of years. She was a lover of language, literature and children.
In addition to her husband and sons Janet is survived by five granddaughters and one great-granddaughter; Sydney Greer McConnell, Lynne LaRosa, Anna Beck (and her daughter, Alaina), Sierra McConnell and Hope McConnell. They each carry her spirit with them.
Of all the many things Janet loved in her life, these were chief among them: Her family, children, the view of the mountains from her home in North Danville, her gardens and a really good hot cup of coffee. She has them all now, and she rests in peace. In keeping with Janet’s wishes there will be no funeral service.
