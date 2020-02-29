Janey O’Neill Foy - Obituary

Janet O’Neill Foy, a family therapist and community activist in New York’s Hudson Valley who raised six sons, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Danville, Vermont, after a long battle with cancer. She was 85.
She kept a house on Stannard Mountain Road, a mile from her first-born’s 297-acre farm, but spent much of her life in Peekskill, N.Y., where she ran a marriage and family counseling practice for 38 years until her death.
Ms. Foy helped establish a homeless shelter and a hospital chaplain’s program in the Peekskill area, among other causes.
Janet Marie O’Neill was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Chicago to Gerald O’Neill, a public schoolteacher, and Margaret “Babe” O’Neill, a homemaker. A brother died before her.
Ms. Foy married F. Peter Foy, a Xerox executive, in 1956; they set up a family in Rochester, N.Y, before divorcing in 1978. Peter Foy died in 1992. Ms. Foy lived independently for her remaining life.
Survivors are Vincent Foy, who produces grass-fed beef in Danville; Paul Foy, a writer at Eagle Point Resort, Utah; Gregory Foy, a private-equity investor of Hingham, Mass.; David Foy, an accountant of Quincy, Mass.; Bernard Foy, a government physicist of Santa Fe, N.M.; Justin Foy, a radio producer in Woodstock, N.Y.; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. Friends and family members will gather on the Danville farm on Memorial Day to celebrate her life. Instead of flowers, friends can send memories to Vincent Foy, 565 McDowell Rd, Danville VT 05828.
