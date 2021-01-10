Janice Ann Bissell - Obituary

Janice Ann Bissell, age 77, of Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, early Friday morning, January 8, 2021.
Janice was born on May 13, 1943, in Hardwick, VT, daughter to the late Leon and Gertrude (Allen) Sternberg. She was raised in Greensboro Bend, attending local schools there and graduated in 1961 from Greensboro High School. Janice was a stay-at-home mom for many years and later began working at the Candlelight Restaurant and Eddy’s Baker, though probably best known at the Lincoln Inn. Her two biggest favorites were Bowling and Bingo. She enjoyed snowmobiling and watching sports on TV, especially the Celtics and the Red Sox!
Janice is survived by her son: Christopher Mackay(Kirsten) of St. Johnsbury; daughter-in-law: Jacque-Lynn Mackay of Danville; stepsons: Gary Bissell (Vicki) of Barnet, David Bissell (Julie) of Northfield, N.H.; her sister: Lorraine DiDeminico of Connecticut; 8 grandchildren: Tyler Mackay, step-grand Tasha Peznola (Robert), Kristen Gonyaw, Drew Mackay, Michele Hawley (1st LT Tyler Hawley) Bianca Mackay, Levi Mackay, step-grand Cayla Keach; 5 great-grand: Curtis Mackay, Axel Mackay, Luna Mackay, step-great Aaron Pattison, Tony Peznola; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 28 years, Randall, on February 4, 2000, her son, Randy Mackay, on March 25, 2020, her sister, Gloria Thompson, on December 13, 2012, and her grandson, Derek Mackay, on September 15, 2008.
Memorial donations may be made in Janice’s name for Palliative Care at NVRH to the Denise Dussault Caron Fund, P.O. Box 905, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
A Graveside Service will be planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the McIndoe Falls Cemetery. There will be no calling hours at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
