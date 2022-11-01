Janice Ivy Wakeham Obituary

Janice Ivy Wakeham,88, of Danville, Vt., and formerly of St.Johnsbury Vt., passed away with family by her side, in Arizona, on Oct. 30, 2022.
Janice was born in St.Johnsbury, Vt. on Oct. 5, 1934, the daughter to John E.Wakeham and Grace (Wilkins) Wakeham. She attended Lyndon Institute, graduating with the Class of 1952. She entered the banking field while still attending LI and, upon graduation, continued with the First National Bank.
She joined the Passumpsic Bank in 1958 and continued her employment there for 30 years. She retired as Vice President of Human Resources and Clerk of the Corporation in October of 1994.
Janice was a member of the North Danville Baptist Church for several years where she enjoyed working on various events. She also volunteered at the Open Door/Food Shelf in Danville. Janice wintered in Arizona for several years before becoming a full-time resident four years ago. She greatly enjoyed family and friends both in Arizona and locally in Vermont.
Janice leaves two daughters: Michelle Ralston and partner Joseph Flynn, formerly of Waterford, Vt. and currently of Blacksburg, Va., and Diane Borchard and spouse, John, of Mesa, Ariz.; two granddaughters: Jenna Heinrich and spouse, Jason of Kirby, Vt. and Jill Bird and partner Justin Whitehead of Danville, Vt.; two grandsons: Travis Borchard and Dylan Borchard both of Mesa, Ariz.; two great-grandsons: Nicolas Heinrich and Clint Heinrich, both of Kirby, Vt.; two sisters: Elizabeth Remick and spouse, the late Eugene Remick, of Danville, Vt. and Barbara Daniels and spouse, the late Rodney Daniels, of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; one brother Reginald Wakeham and spouse, Patti, of Williston, Vt.; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Janice was predeceased by her parents, her brother Edward, and an infant brother, David.
A graveside service will be held in the spring on Friday, May 19 at 1 p.m. at the Lyndon Center Cemetery, Lyndon, Vt.
Donations may be made in Janice’s memory to either the North Danville Baptist Church choir ℅ Linda Clouatre, 1767 North Danville Road, Danville, VT 05828 or the Open Door/Food Shelf ℅ Ollie Wolfson, PO Box 264, Danville,VT 05828.
