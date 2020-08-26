Janice M. Haggett - Obituary

Janice M. Haggett, 78, of Brook Road, Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 after bravely fighting cancer. Her loving family was with her as she began her heavenly journey.
Janice was born on July 2, 1942 in Haverhill, N.H. to Merrill and Madelyn (Swett) Lynaugh. She graduated from Haverhill Academy, Class of 1960. On June 8, 1963 she married Fred B. Haggett, Jr.
Janice worked for New Hampshire Employment Security as a secretary until her retirement in 2002.
Janice was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Littleton and enjoyed helping with the annual Chowder Luncheons and other activities. She also participated in Relay for Life as part of the Red Hat Group for many years. She delivered Meals on Wheels for the Littleton Area Senior Center even after being diagnosed with cancer and starting treatments. One of her favorite things to do was cooking and entertaining for family and friends. On Fridays she would organize the weekly girl’s supper and card night. She was famous for her carrot cake, baked beans, caramel brownies and fudge.
She enjoyed camping with her family and friends and traveling on trips with her girlfriends. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dog Angel.
Along with her parents, Merrill and Madelyn Lynaugh, she was predeceased by her brother Merrill “Cy” Lynaugh.
Janice is survived by her husband of 57 years, Fred B. Haggett of Littleton; three children, Galen Zerbe and his wife, Karla of Glasgow, Mont., Allen Haggett and his wife Leigh of Littleton; Stacey Bristow of Watertown, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Jaclynn, Megan, Alicia, Taylor, Jonathan, Janae, Christopher, Jordan and Regan and six great grandchildren, Dillon, Brooklyn, Shyanne, Danielle, Connor and Caspian and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Littleton Area Senior Center, P.O. Box 98, Littleton, NH 03561.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
