Jared Cushing Obituary

Our beloved son, brother, friend, coach, and colleague Jared Cushing left us suddenly on Oct. 16, 2022 at the age of 21.
Jared was born on May 29, 2001 in Woodsville, N.H. to his parents, Jennifer (Moloney) Lamontagne and Joseph Cushing.
Jared was an energetic and happy baby who brought so much joy to his family. He and his older brother, Jaylen were an unstoppable duo throughout childhood. Around the time Jared turned 5 he, his mother, and older brother, Jaylen relocated to Berlin, N.H. to join the boys’ stepfather, Gary Lamontagne. In Berlin Jared became active in many youth sports and activities to include karate, hockey, and baseball, which became his true passion and the sport he loved the most. Jared had great success as a young boy playing Cal Ripken and was selected to be a player in the Cal Ripken All Stars.
Jared had begun his education in Berlin, N.H. before moving to Ryegate, Vt. where he attended Blue Mountain Union School in Wells River, Vt. At Blue Mountain Union School Jared began to blossom both academically and in athletics. Jared was a baseball standout at Blue Mountain Union High School. He earned Central Vermont All League and Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen honors as a senior. Jared also played summer ball for the St. Johnsbury All Stars for several years and helped St J win the 2019 Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18 State Title. While at Blue Mountain Jared grew into a strong leader and was admired by his teammates, opponents, coaches, teachers, and parents. Jared had the capacity to inspire others with his infectious energy. For example, two days after his friend and teammate TC died in a tragic accident Jared returned to the baseball field for a game between BMU and Twinfield on May 8, 2019. Jared delivered pre-game remarks to the mourning crowd, then proceeded to lift their spirits. He pitched a complete-game shutout and went 4-for-4 with five RBIs in a 15-0 win in five innings. The play of the game was Jared’s three-run inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jared was mobbed by teammates when he crossed home plate, then pointed skywards as he returned to the dugout. After the game Jared was quoted in a local paper saying, “that was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever done in my sports career.”
Jared graduated from BMU in 2019. He went on to pursue a college degree in Sports Management at Husson University in Maine. Jared played on the Husson Eagles baseball team for several seasons and began coaching a variety of youth baseball teams as well. In the summer of 2021 Jared coached the 16-18 Senior Babe Ruth team in St. Johnsbury, Vt. In the spring of 2022, he coached the BMU middle school baseball team and in the summer of 2022 founded the Green Mountain Wild a team of high school aged players from Blue Mountain, Danville, and Hazen. He led the first-year Wild to the 2022 Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18 state title.
In June of 2022, even as he continued pursuing his college degree online, Jared was hired as the new Athletic Director at Hazen Union high school. Jared told friends, family, and colleagues that this was his “dream job.” In being selected for this position Jared became the youngest person in the country to hold the title of Athletic Director.
Jared was a wonderful brother and cousin often taking them under his wing, teaching them, and spending quality time with them. He enjoyed spending time at Pleasant Valley Campground on Ticklenaked Pond in Ryegate, Vt., where his dad Joe, and his grandparents Sandy and Harry live.
Jared achieved so much in his life. His network of friends, teammates, and colleagues was incredible. He was driven to set and achieve his goals but remained centered in his faith and commitment to mentoring and supporting others including his players, teammates, friends, and students. Jared would often quote his favorite scripture, Matthew 17:20 “I tell you the truth, if you had faith even as small as a mustard seed, you could say to this mountain, ‘move from here to there’ and it would move. Nothing would be impossible.” Jared will be deeply missed by so many people, but his impact and legacy will live on through the lives he touched.
Jared is survived by his father, Joseph Cushing and his girlfriend Elizabeth Wheeler of Ryegate, Vt.; his mother, Jennifer (Moloney) Lamontagne and his stepfather, Gary Lamontagne as well as his brothers Jaylen, Ethan, Troy, and Cole Lamontagne of Berlin, N.H.
Jared is also survived by his paternal grandparents Sandra and Harry Cushing of Ryegate, Vt., his maternal grandparents Michael and Cathy Moloney of North Hartland, Vt., Mitch and Erin Harrness of Randolph, Vt. and Jane Tulloh of Randolph, Vt., as well as his maternal step grandparents Paul and Gail Lamontagne of Gorham, N.H. Jared had many aunts, uncles and cousins including, from his father’s side, Robert and Moriah Vance and their children Dylon and Alyssa of Newbury, Vt. Gary and Kathy Nadeau and daughter Kaiden of Lebanon, Maine. From his mother’s side Christopher Moloney and his partner Viktoriya Veselska of Maryland, Molly and Mark Mullen and their sons Rydder and Wyatt of Randolph, Vt. Riley and Rachel Harrness and their children Ileana, Landin, and Dakota of Newbury, Vt., Courtney and Ashley Harrness and daughters Rowan and Chloe of Attleboro, Mass. Jared was part of a very large extended family that includes his God Parents, Nathan and Sarah Roy and their four children of Berlin, N.H.; as well as a great-grandmother and many great-Aunts and Uncles. Jared had many friends and teammates who will miss him deeply, including Hunter O’Connor with whom Jared enjoyed spending nights talking about their futures, their goals, and also spending hours in the gym trying to beat their personal bests.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jared’s memory to Blue Mountain Union School Athletic Department 2420 Route 302 Wells River, VT 05081, Hazen Union High School Athletic Department P.O. Box 368 Hardwick, VT 05843, or Husson University Athletic Advancement One College Circle Bangor, ME 04401
A memorial scholarship fund will be established in Jared’s name. More details will be announced at Jared’s service.
There will be a Celebration of Jared’s life on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Blue Mountain Union School, 2420 Route 302, Wells River, VT 05081; interment will follow at Boltonville Cemetery, with light refreshments and a time of sharing to conclude back at the school.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
