Jason Christopher Brundle Obituary

Jason Christopher Brundle, age 42, of Cahoon Farm Road, Walden, Vt., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Nov. 24, 2021, following a long battle with cancer.
Jason was born in Plymouth, Mass., on Aug. 24, 1979, son to Darrell and Teresa M. (Gualtieri) Brundle, they survive him. He was raised and educated in Plymouth graduating from Plymouth High Class of 1996. He grew up loving to fish, starting at the age of 2 with his first fishing rod, and later casting in the Cape Cod Canal. He was a true outdoorsman, fishing year-round. Hunting, kayaking and snowmobiling were amongst his other hobbies along with playing drums and the guitar, but spending time with his son, Gavin, was the best. He worked at Cabot Creamery for the past 4 years and was proud to be part of the community there.
Jason is survived by his son, Gavin Linnehan, of Middleboro, Mass., parents, Darrell and Teresa Brundle of Barnet, his girlfriend, Jamie Frost, of Sharon, Vt., his sister, Kristen Millard and husband, Corey, of Walden, Vt., his brother: Derek Brundle and wife, Danielle, of Wareham, Mass., and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his sister, Alicia Humberd, in 2019.
A Celebration of Jason’s life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.