Jason Kupetz passed away on Aug. 16, 2022 from natural causes. Jason was born in Oak Bluffs, Mass. and raised in New Hampshire and Vermont. He grew up spending time on Chebeague Island, Maine and decided to live there permanently in 2010.
Following a family that loved the water, Jason started working in the fishing industry when he finished high school at Lyndon Institute in 1992. While in high school he worked summers in a fish market on Martha’s Vineyard then tried his hand as a farmer’s helper in Sutton, Vt. Jason always loved his New England roots whether in the woods of Vermont or on the water in Maine. His fishing adventures led him to lobstering on Chebeague Island in Casco Bay Maine and eventually to working on large Commercial boats off shore in Alaska where he resided in Homer. He then followed his heart back to Chebeague Island, Maine to become a lobsterman for the remainder of his life. He had a strong work ethic and gave his best to whomever he worked for. Jason would do anything for you and share anything he had. His heart was big and he left us way too soon.
Jason leaves behind a daughter Jasmine Kupetz of Anchorage, Alaska, his mother Pamela Hamsley of York, Maine, his father John L Kupetz, Jr. and stepmother Andrea of East Burke, Vt., his sister Kelley Goodman and husband Joel of Bellingham, Wash., a stepbrother Christopher Sylce and partner Elysha Chapple of Homer, Alaska and stepbrother Joshua Sylce and wife Stephanie Goodman of Eagle, Idaho. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Conner and Madison Goodman and Ila and Dorothy Sylce as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins, too numerous to name.
Celebrations of life will follow. Thank you to all who knew him, cared for him and continue to share his amazing stories.
If anyone wishes to make a donation in his name, we would ask that you send it to: Chebeague Island Hall Community Center, 247 South Road, Chebeague Island, ME 04017.
