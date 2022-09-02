Sept. 4, 1974 - Aug. 16, 2022

Jason Kupetz passed away on Aug. 16, 2022 from natural causes. Jason was born in Oak Bluffs, Mass. and raised in New Hampshire and Vermont. He grew up spending time on Chebeague Island, Maine and decided to live there permanently in 2010.

