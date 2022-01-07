Jason L. Dukette Obituary

Jason L. Dukette, of Newport, Vt., passed away Jan. 3, 2022 surrounded by his family after a short but hard fought battle with cancer. He was 47 years old.
Jason was born in Berlin, Vt. on March 15, 1974 to Raymond and Joanne (Audet) Dukette Jr. Jason grew up in Northfield and Montpelier, graduating from Montpelier High in 1992. After high school, Jason attended Hesser College where he met his former wife and mother of his three beautiful children, Danielle. Jason left Hesser to join the United States Army where he was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska and Oahu, Hawaii. Needing to spend more time with his growing family, Jason returned to Vermont, joining the National Guard. He eventually went part-time with his military career, joining the Air National Guard while taking a job with Johnson & Dix and then Milton-Caterpillar. While at Milton-Caterpillar, Jason was offered his dream job of joining the Vermont Game Warden Service. He graduated from the Vermont State Police Academy in 2008. Jason proudly served as a warden for over dozen years, covering the Canaan and Derby districts. Once leaving the warden service, Jason had a brief career as an over the road truck driver for Knight Transportation and then service technician for Bourne Energy.
Having grown up in Vermont, the son of parents who were avid hunters and fishermen, he spent many hours pursuing these endeavors. He hunted for deer, turkey, and ducks. His favorite pastime was fishing, he fished whenever, and wherever he could but his favorite was ice fishing. He was very adventurous, always willing to try new things. As a result, he also enjoyed hiking, ice climbing, snowmobiling, boating and, scuba and cave diving. Jason was happiest when he was outside!
As much as he loved being outside, he loved being with his children more. Lindsey, Zachary and Stephanie were his pride and joy. He tried to spend as much time as he could with them, taking them on family vacations and sharing his outdoor activities with them. His biggest regret was not being able to be around to see what amazing people they would continue to grow into.
His other great love was his girlfriend Charla. She was his travel companion, his hunting partner, and his first mate. She was also his primary care giver, utilizing her skills as a mother and a nurse to take care of him, even when he didn’t make it easy.
Jason was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Inez Dukette Sr and his maternal grandparents, Ugene and Doris Audet. He is survived by his father Raymond Dukette Jr and his wife Marcy of Northfield, Vt, his mother Joanne Lund and her husband Tom of East Corinth, Vt., his girlfriend Charla Nadeau and daughters Abigail and Sarah of Newport, Vt., his sister Jean Smith and fiancé Bill Patno of Montpelier, his sister Christine Van Cor and her husband Mark of Hartford, Vt., his brother Keith Brickey and his wife Valerie of Northfield, Vt., his sister Katie Irish and her husband Eric of Sharon, Vt., and his step-brother Thomas Lund of Vershire, Vt. He is also survived by nieces & nephews Emma, Lauryn, Alexandra, Hailey, Peyton, and Cole as well as many extended family and friends.
His family would like to thank Charla, Raymond, Jean and Keith for being there to take care of Jason. We know it wasn’t easy but you made sure he was never left alone and was always surrounded by love.
Jason will be buried with full military honors in the spring. The arrangements will be handled by Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, Vt.
