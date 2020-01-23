Jason Philip Noël - Obituary

Jason Philip Noël, Faithful Servant of the Lord, was called to his Eternal Home January 19, 2020. He passed unexpectedly Sunday morning at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury; Jason was 43.
He was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on August 25, 1976, son to Jean Paul Arsene and Sharon Ann (Ely) Noël. He was raised and educated in Lyndonville graduating from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1995. He matriculated to Lyndon State where he received a BS in Environmental Science. An avid reader, Jason loved learning. He was also very musically talented: singing, songwriting, and playing guitar, trombone, and most recently ukulele. On September 6, 2008, he married Rebekah Clifford and even wrote their wedding song.
He worked for VT Tap & Die, at Kennametal in Human Resources, and most recently at Tender Corporation. Safety management was his passion, always looking out for those with whom he worked to provide a better space to continue working. Prior to Tender, he ran his own consulting company, Noël Environmental Health Services. Jason was an all-around sportsman, coach, avid golfer, hunter … he loved bird hunting with his brittanies, Clover and Ginger. He loved kayaking, camping, gardening, and just being outdoors.
He cheered passionately for the San Francisco 49ers and was looking forward to seeing them make and win the Super Bowl. He got into archery through his good friend, Ricky Smith, and had great times shooting with him and his nephews. This led him also into archery competitions where he excelled. He loved life while being a kid at heart and never missed an opportunity to take someone’s ornery remark and put it to song. Jason was a great cook, loved to grill, BBQ, and smoke meats. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, and sledding with his kids. For years, he was the Worship Leader and church treasurer at Lyndon Full Gospel Assembly of God. His family was and still is his joy. Loving them, praying with them and for them. A few more words that describe Jason would be: Loyal, Committed, Devoted, Loving, Compassionate and a Good Steward.
In addition to his beloved wife, Becki, he is survived by their 4 sons: Judah Paul, Josiah Philip, Jeremiah Peter, Jonah Patrick, his parents: Jean Paul and Sharon Noël of Lyndonville, his mother-in-law: Jerri Clifford of Dayville, Conn., 3 siblings: Denise Tomaselli and husband, Joseph, of St. Johnsbury, Jonathan Noël and wife, Amanda, of Raleigh, N.C., Holly Rose Noël of Auburn, Wash., brother-in-law: Matthew Clifford and wife, Jessica, of Wildomar, Calif., nieces and nephews: Nathan and fiancé LeeAnn, Justin and fiancé Jessica and daughter Lauren, Katelyn and husband Zackary and son Russell, Christian, Gabriel, Emelia, Abigail, Jacob, Asher, Lucy and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandparents: Fernando and Marie Rose (Brochu) Noël, and Luther & Marion (Oliver) Ely.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at the Union Baptist Church, Route 5 in Waterford, Vt., with Patrick Ham officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Jason’s name in support of the ministries Jason was passionate about: Teen Challenge, 1296 Collins Hill Road, Johnson, VT 05656 or Speed the Light (make checks payable to Lyndon Full Gospel Assembly of God P.O. Box 902, Lyndonville, VT 05851 and one check will be sent to Speed the Light in Jason’s name.)
