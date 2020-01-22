Jason Philip Noël, age 43, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was called to his Eternal Home Jan. 19, 2020, unexpectedly from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Union Baptist Church, RT 5 in Waterford, Vt., with Patrick Ham officiating.
A full obituary will follow in the next edition.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
