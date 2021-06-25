Jason Wayne Eastman - Obituary

Jason Wayne Eastman, 39, of Glover, Vt., left our lives way too soon on June 20, 2021, while enjoying his favorite pastime, riding his motorcycle. Jason was born to David and Laurie Eastman on Oct. 24, 1981. He graduated from United Christian Academy in Newport in 2000, where he met the love of his life, Sara Davio.
Jason and Sara were married on June 15, 2002, at their happy place, Lakeside Haven, home of a very special aunt, Gwen Maynard. Soon after, Sara gave birth to their first born, a beautiful daughter named Sienna Mae. Two years later they welcomed another beautiful daughter, Jailyn Marie, and finally two years later Jason got his boy Jason David “Little Man”. Jason loved his family more than anything in this world. He was a loving father, devoted husband and protective uncle. Jason had a huge heart and was a caring soul, but nobody was going to mess with his family and that extended to his sister, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Jason is survived by his wife Sara; children Sienna, Jailyn and Jason; his mother Laurie Eastman of Burke; sister Jessie and husband Ian Wright and children Miley and Liam of Barton; parents-in-law Robert and Ida Davio of Newport; sister-in-law Sonya Brasseur and fiancé Raymond Geraw and children Brendyn, Aleea and d’Artagnan of Glover; sister-in-law Tanya and husband Bronson Sohan and children Isaiah, Samiah and Dylan and their son, Jason’s great-nephew, Noah, all of Argyle Texas. Jason also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles and special cousins.
Jason was predeceased by his father David Eastman.
No calling hours or funeral services will be held, per Jason’s wishes.
For those wishing to contribute in his memory, there is a Gofundme page set up for Jason’s family titled “Love and Support for the Eastmans”. Cards of sympathy and encouragement can be mailed to: Sara Eastman, 115 Mountain View Drive, Newport, VT 05855 or online at awrfh.com .
