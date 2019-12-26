Jay R. Forrest, 60, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2019 in Newmarket, N.H.
He was born in Boston, Mass. on Dec. 31, 1958, the son of Richard and Janette (Nelson) Forrest.
Jay grew up in Reading, Mass., and was a student in the public schools there, graduating from Reading Memorial High School in 1976.
His parents, sister, brother and he were active members of the First Congregational Church in Reading. He was also a dedicated member of this church’s Boy Scout Troop 704, for seven years, where he achieved and received the Eagle Scout Rank in 1976.
Jay attended the University of Massachusetts – Lowell, earning a B.A. degree in Elementary Education and Visual Arts Education in 1980. Several years later, Jay was a graduate student at the University of New Hampshire – Durham, receiving a M.Ed. degree in Middle Grades Education and Mathematics Education in 1997.
He was an enthusiastic swimmer, completing all of the swimming classes between the beginner and advanced levels. He participated in the Lifeguard Training and Water Safety Instructor courses while he was a student at UML, earning the certificates in those areas, followed by employment for the university’s community at the indoor pool on campus.
Jay was a Junior High School / Middle School Teacher of Mathematics, (while sometimes teaching classes of Visual Arts, English, or Social Studies, as well, in addition to Mathematics, depending on the school year), from 1980 through 2010. His teaching positions were in public schools of Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The highlight of his teaching career was employment with the Frankfurt International School, in Oberursel Germany, for two years during the late 1980s.
Upon completion of his classroom teaching years, he continued in educationally-related positions.
Jay thoroughly enjoyed all forms of the visual and performing arts. Photography and geometric designs were among his favorites in the visual arts. He also attended music theater performances (Hair, West Side Story, etc.) and music concerts (Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, etc.) as often as possible.
His family and he were huge fans of the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins teams, as well as the New England Patriots. In addition to watching their games on television, he liked to see them live, especially in the past with his family and friends, when the tickets to those events were more affordable.
Survivors include two loving siblings and their families: sister Donna Palermo, brother-in-law Robert Palermo, niece Maria Palermo, and nephew Richard Palermo, of Hampton, N.H.; and brother Jon Forrest, sister-in-law Pamela Forrest, and niece Samantha Forrest, of Glastonbury, Conn.
Survivors also include numerous wonderful cousins on both his mother’s Nelson and father’s Forrest sides of the family, extended family, friends, neighbors, past students, and past colleagues.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at noon at the Presbyterian Church, 48 South Bayley Hazen Road, East Ryegate, Vt., after which there will be a collation at the church. Interment will be in the spring at the Blue Mountain Cemetery in East Ryegate, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jay’s name to the Presbyterian Church, c/o Jeffrey Fraser, 3213 Ryegate Road, East Ryegate, VT 05042.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road, Newmarket, N.H. 03857. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
