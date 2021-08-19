Mr. Jay Gerard Santorello, 59, passed away on, Aug. 15, 2021.
Mr. Santorello was born July 14, 1962. He was a 1980 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Jay has been a proud Free Mason for over 25 years, serving as Master of the Lodge in Danville, Vt. from 1990-1992.
Jay is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kelli Santorello; daughters, Tayler Santorello, Courtney Santorello, and Megan Santorello; and other loving family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit www.hudsonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
