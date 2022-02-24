Jean Allen Kemble Obituary

Jean Allen Kemble was born Nov. 6, 1925 in Boston and died on Jan. 30, 2022 in New York City, at the age of 96.
Jean grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts as the second child of Edwin Crawford Kemble, a professor of physics at Harvard, and Harriet Tindle Kemble. She never married and had no children of her own, but she was a beloved aunt to five nephews and nieces, the children of her older brother Robert Kemble, who died in 2014. Her nephews and nieces are Dr. Stephen Kemble of Honolulu, Brian Kemble of San Francisco, David Kemble of Kailua, Hawaii, Marcia Kemble of Honolulu, and Dr. Janet Kemble Onopa of Kailua, Hawaii.
Jean attended the Putney School, a private boarding school in Vermont, and earned her BA at Smith College in 1947. She earned an MA degree in political science at Mt. Holyoke in 1950, and a clinical social work degree from Columbia in New York in 1962. She studied psychoanalysis at the Postgraduate Center for Mental Health in New York and maintained a private practice of psychoanalysis until 2011. She taught at both the Postgraduate Center and at Smith College’s summer sessions for many years. A complicated person herself, Jean was fascinated by the unconscious dynamics driving human behavior.
Jean moved to New York City in 1960, taking up residency in a co-op apartment on Mitchell Place on Manhattan’s East Side, where she remained for the rest of her life. She became active in local Democratic Party politics and was an early leader in the Lenox Hill Democratic Club. Throughout her life she supported progressive causes such as social justice and environmental protection.
While a committed New Yorker, Jean also harbored deep affection for the state of Vermont, and specifically for the village of Peacham, where her family purchased a summer house when she was a young girl. After her father’s death in 1983, Jean maintained the house as a summer retreat and family gathering place. Although only a seasonal resident, she cared deeply about the village community.
Jean was always intensely interested in and supportive of everyone in her family, including her brother, her nieces and nephews, their children, and her cousins Rhea Kemble and Victoria Bridges-Moussaron. She was an avid reader with diverse intellectual and cultural interests, and one of her greatest pleasures was engaging in long and deep conversations with her family and friends.
