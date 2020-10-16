Jean B. (Congdon) Doolan - Obituary

Jean B. (Congdon) Doolan, 84, of Brentwood, N.H., and longtime resident of Littleton, N.H., passed away on Oct. 4, 2020. Jean was born to parents Clarence (Curly) Congdon and Esther V. (Rines) Congdon on Dec. 31, 1935. Many in the Littleton area remember her from the “Globe” (a pre-Walmart era dept. store) where she worked for many years as an assistant manager. She loved bingo, puzzles, and the music of Roy Orbison and Dick Curless. As well as Curless, she was lucky enough to meet legendary county star Buck Owens.
Jean graduated from Canaan Vermont High School in 1954 and was a league basketball champ in her junior and senior school year. On Sept. 15, 2012, she and 27 others were inducted into the Orleans and Northern Essex Athletic Hall of Fame. She was also a Majorette.
After graduation Jean moved to Lancaster, N.H., to continue her nursing career at Weeks Medical Center. In 1958 she married Ralph “Buster” Doolan Jr. of Lancaster, N.H., who predeceased her in 2018. She had five children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren (one on the way).
In 1989 she and her husband Ralph founded the Sawlog Bulletin magazine, an international business journal for timber harvesters; it quickly became popular throughout Northeastern U.S. and Eastern Canada and is a well-respected and thriving publication today.
Jean and Ralph were active in politics contributing to and working on many campaigns.
She is survived by two brothers: Robert Congdon and wife Brenda of Clinton Township, Mich., and Terry Congdon of Chelsea, Mass.; children: Vicki Kroll and husband Ronald of Hudson, Fla., Carol Thalin and husband George of Candia, N.H., Mike Doolan and wife Debbie of Dunbarton, N.H., Terri May and husband Mike of Rochester, N.H., Debbie Couture and husband Gerry of Epping, N.H.; grandchildren: Alex Doolan of Littleton, N.H., Trevor Thalin of Candia, N.H., Michaela Devoe and husband Tyler of Dunbarton, N.H., Keegan Doolan and Fiancé Alyssa of Arizona, and Reed Doolan of Arizona, Dillan Couture of Ore., and Brett Couture of Epping, N.H.; great-grandchildren: Brylen and Cormack Devoe of Dunbarton, N.H., and Michael Doolan, Arizona. She is predeceased by grandson Kevin Forest Clark of Littleton, N.H.
A celebration of life will be held at the McIntire School building in Whitefield, N.H., on Oct. 24. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Jean’s memory to the High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830.
Brewitt Funeral Service & Crematory, 2 Epping St. On the Common, Raymond, N.H., will oversee funeral arrangements.
