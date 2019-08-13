Jean Borland - Obituary

Jean Margaret Urie Borland, died at North Country Hospital in Newport on Aug. 8, 2019 with loved ones at her side. Jean was born on Aug. 10, 1926.
According to her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services and her ashes will be buried in the Westlook Cemetery in Glover at the convenience of the family.
Anyone wishing to remember Jean is asked to make a donation to the Glover Historical Society, P. O. Box 208, Glover, VT 05839 or to the Glover Ambulance Squad, Inc., 48 County Road, West Glover, VT 05875.
Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
