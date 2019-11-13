Jean Coutu - Obituary

Jean “John” Coutu, 81, of Newport, Vt. passed away on Nov. 10, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on Oct. 31, 1938 in Newport, Vt. to the late Joseph Coutu, and Yvonne (Trahan) Coutu.
Jean was a Veteran of the United States Army where he served in Korea. He attended Sacred Heart School where he graduated in 1957. He was a standout basketball player where he earned a spot in the Sacred Heart Basketball Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge 1343 in St. Johnsbury, The Knights of Columbus in Newport where he was a fourth degree Knight. He enjoyed camping, curling, softball, bowling, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife Beatrice (Fair) Coutu, children Gregory Coutu and wife Barbara, Denise Stevens and husband Scott, Lisa Garand, Gary Coutu and wife Lara, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Rutger.
He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Coutu Jr. and his wife Braunda, sisters Therese Harvey and husband James, and Irene Fontaine and husband Adrian.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, Vt.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home located at 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.
If friends desire memorial contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to the Silver Towers Camp attn; St. Johnsbury Elks, C/O Carolyn Ravenna, 241 Lincoln Ave, Rutland, VT 05701.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.