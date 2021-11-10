Jean Dopp Obituary

Jean Dopp was born Dec. 25, 1934 to Geneva and Leslie White.
Jean married Melvin Dopp July 15, 1950 and were married 62 years before Melvin predeceased her in February 2013. Jean was also predeceased by three sisters and three brothers. Melvin and Jean have four daughters, Deborah, her husband Steven, from Bennington, Vt., Pamela Wilkins, of Newport Center, Vt., Wanda, and her husband Larry, from Kirby, Vt., Faith and her husband Tom from Theresa, N.Y.
Melvin and Jean have grandchildren: Travers, Tyler, Tim, Shelly, Tara, Gloria, Holly, Joe, Heather, Andrew; 19 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Melvin and Jean were farmers most of their lives and took great pride in keeping their homestead looking nice. Jean won many awards from having the cleanest milk house even with curtains in the windows. Jean loved making donuts, bread, and home-made baked beans, especially for her grandchildren.
A celebration of Jean’s life will take place at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions given in Jean’s name can be made to one’s choice. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
