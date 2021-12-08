Jean E. Chamberlin Obituary

Jean E. Chamberlin, 90, formerly of Monroe Road, in Bath, N.H., died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Grafton County Nursing Home. She was born in West Medway, Mass., the daughter of George and Thelma (Pope) Elder. From early childhood she lived with her Aunt Theresa Pope Gutterson’s family in Ryegate, Vt., and attended school there. She attended Woodsville High School for three years. She and Nelson were married May 30, 1948, and resided in the family homestead until 2008. She and Nelson took over Chamberlins Greenhouses in Bath and Woodsville in 1961. Jean always had a sensational artistic ability, a talent that enabled her to create beautiful arrangements. Some of her designs were illustrated in national publications. She also painted and carved. She was a member of the Woodsville United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the choir for many years. Jean sang with the North Country Chorus, was very active in Home Demonstration, 4-H, made many prize-winning floats in numerous parades, 50+ year member of the Eastern Star, and a floral design teacher at many statewide events. She was known for her sweet and gentle spirit.
She was pre-deceased by Nelson in 1987, her son Gary N. Chamberlin, her daughter, Nancy Zickler, her parents, siblings Judith Scott, Geneva Smith, Hugh Elder, Robert Elder, David Elder, Jonathan Elder, Andrew Elder, Donald Elder, Stephen Elder, George Dustin Elder, and Diane Piacentini.
Jean is survived by her son Neil A. Chamberlin and Gail Kimball, Bath, N.H. her daughter Gail S. Chamberlin Eames and her husband David, North Haverhill, N.H. 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, brother-in-law Gerry Zickler of Vergennes, Vt. and sister-in-law Marilyn Cospito-Chamberlin of St. Johnsbury, Vt., brother-in-law Robert Piacentini, West Medway, Mass., sisters in-law Vera Elder and Lyn Elder, Dublin, N.H. Cousins/co-siblings Audey Gutterson Batchelder Flagstaff, Ariz., Richard Gutterson, Raynham, Mass. and Norman Gutterson and wife Judy, Amherst, N.H., and many nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the North Haverhill United Methodist Church. Interment will be on Tuesday May 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Pinegrove Cemetery in Woodsville. Those who wish may make donations in memory of Jean Chamberlin in the Woodsville United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Paula House, PO Box 282, Woodsville, NH 03785 or the NH Alzheimer’s Association 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
To share memories and condolences and for more information go to www.rickerfh.com. Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville have the privilege of these arrangements.
