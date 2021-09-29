Jean E. Dubreuil Obituary

On Sept. 27, 2021, Jean Elizabeth (Savage) Dubreuil, of Lancaster, N.H., died peacefully surrounded by her children at her home. She was born in Lancaster on December 3, 1934, daughter of Ernest C Savage and Cynthia F (Carr) Savage. She attended school in Groveton, graduated in June 1952 and married her high school sweetheart Rene Romeo Dubreuil on July 2, 1952.
Jean began making lunches in the Lancaster school cafeteria in 1969. She moved to WMRHS to head the school lunch program in 1977, and finished her career as Director of the WMRSD Food Service, retiring in 1997. She was active in the NH School Food Service Association, serving as President from 1992-1993, and traveled around the country attending food service conferences while taking in the sights. After retirement Jean volunteered at Weeks Hospital.
In her younger days, Jean was active in the Grange, a homemaker, and enjoyed dancing with Rene and camping with the kids and friends. Jean lived for happy times with her family. She thrived on big family gatherings and never missed an opportunity to host a holiday or birthday celebration. Jean relished playing board games with her grandchildren and was always up for an evening of Yahtzee. Each of her grandchildren was adored in their own special way by Nanny.
Jean spent time each spring, summer and fall working in her flower beds and spent many of her days on the porch admiring her gardens this past summer. A great joy for Jean was to share memories of her time growing up “Out East.” and the stories of generations past living in Lost Nation. Jean always looked forward to the Savage Family Reunion and the gatherings “Out East” during Labor Day weekend. She was industrious, cooking everything from scratch, canning vegetables and pickles to feed her family. She lovingly passed these skills onto her children and their children.
In her later years, Jean spent time making hand stamped greeting cards and talking on the phone to all of her children and grandchildren. She ended each day with a phone call to her sister, Carolyn (Savage) Barney.
Jean was a communicant of the All Saints Catholic Church in Lancaster and member of the Tabernacle Society, also serving as president.
She was predeceased by her husband, Rene R. Dubreuil in 2006, three brothers: Robert, Harold and Donald Savage, a daughter-in-law Diane (Bernier) Dubreuil in 2005, and a son-in-law Richard Moyer in 1995.
She is survived by her five children: Ron L. Dubreuil and wife Lesley Jacobson, Michael A Dubreuil and wife Vicky Yoder, Kenneth R Dubreuil and fiance Debbie Carrier, Peter E Dubreuil and wife Janet, Patricia J and husband Greg Ainsworth, daughter-in-law Margaret Buckley, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, a great great granddaughter, and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Monday, Oct. 4, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow, Tuesday, October 5 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, Lancaster. Reverend Raymond Ball, pastor of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Concord, N.H., will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster.
The family respectfully requests that everyone wear masks while indoors at the calling hours and church service.
In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of your choice.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
